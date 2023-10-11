Wilson (ribs/finger) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Wilson practiced for the first time this season after he was designated for return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday. The transaction opens up a 21-day window for the Dolphins to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster, and Sunday's game against the Panthers marks the earliest opportunity for Wilson to potentially play. If activated ahead of the Week 6 matchup, Wilson would likely slide into the No. 2 running back role behind Raheem Mostert, with De'Von Achane (knee) headed for IR. After coming over to Miami in a midseason trade with San Francisco in 2022, Wilson averaged 4.7 yards per carry and accounted for four touchdowns in eight games with the Dolphins.