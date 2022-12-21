Wilson (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Wilson nearly was able to play in Saturday's loss to the Bills -- a sign the running back is expected back for this Sunday's matchup with the Packers. A return to full practice Thursday or Friday would confirm that expectation and allow Wilson to resume his role splitting RB snaps with Raheem Mostert, who had season highs for rushing yards (136), scrimmage yards (156) and snap share (76 percent) in the loss to Buffalo on Saturday.
