Wilson ran for 21 yards on three carries and caught three passes for 13 yards on four targets in Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

The Ravens consistently added scoreboard distance between themselves and Miami over the course of the game, and as the Dolphins fell behind there was increasingly less room for Wilson in the game plan. In a closer game the Dolphins might have had more carries to distribute, but even with Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) out Wilson saw only three carries to De'Vone Achane's 14. Wilson appears safely behind both Mostert and Achane at this point, though if either were to miss time Wilson could pop back up on the mainstream fantasy radar.