Wilson (hip) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After having logged back-to-back 'DNP' listings, Wilson looks iffy for Saturday night's game against the Bills. Thursday's injury report should add further context regarding his Week 15 availability, but if Wilson isn't able to face Buffalo, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin would be in the mix to see complementary backfield touches behind Raheem Mostert.
