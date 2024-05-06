Wilson is part of a crowded backfield alongside Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright, Omar Kelly of The Miami Herald reports.

Wilson may be a favorite of coach Mike McDaniel, but the 28-year-old nonetheless faces a difficult path to earning a roster spot if the three aforementioned RBs stay healthy this summer. With those three being roster locks, the Dolphins may end up having Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks competing for one or two spots on the practice squad. Wilson agreed to a contract restructure in March, dropping his base salary to $1.12 million while guaranteeing him $400,000, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.