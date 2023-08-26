Wilson (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason finale against Jacksonville, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wilson left practice early Aug. 9 and missed all three weeks of the preseason. He and De'Von Achane (shoulder) both appear uncertain for Week 1, which opens the door for Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin or Chris Brooks to get a spot on the initial regular-season roster.