Wilson (ribs/finger) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Wilson's 21-day window to return from injured reserve was opened last Wednesday, but he remained sidelined for the Week 6 win over Carolina. After being limited in practice heading into that game, Mostert has progressed to full participation as the Dolphins begin their preparation for Sunday's game against the Eagles. If Mostert's activated from injured reserve, he'll likely work as the primary backup to Raheem Mostert versus Philadelphia.