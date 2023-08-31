The Dolphins placed Wilson (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday, ruling him out for the first four games.

Wilson initially left practice early Aug. 9 and didn't play in any of Miami's preseason games. He's now ineligible for the first four weeks of the regular season, though the team hasn't provided details on the nature of his injury. Fellow RBs De'Von Achane (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (head) also picked up injuries this August, but so far neither has been ruled out for Week 1 at the Chargers.