The Dolphins have designated Wilson (ribs) for a return to practice Wednesday, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wilson's 21-day practice window opening coincides with coach Mike McDaniel's confirmation that rookie De'Von Achane (knee) will be placed on IR. The veteran spent the first five weeks of the season on IR due to midsection and finger injuries, but if he shows enough at practice, it's possible he could be cleared to retake the field in time for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. That would be ideal timing for Miami, as with Achane sidelined the team will be in need of additional backfield depth to complement Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed.