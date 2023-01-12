Wilson (illness) returned to a full practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Wilson was listed as a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to an illness, but the running back's return to a full session one day later puts him on track to be available for Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Bills. Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert (thumb) missed his second straight practice Thursday and if he's out this weekend, Wilson would likely be in store for an expanded workload in Miami's backfield versus Buffalo.