Wilson rushed 16 times for 72 yards and secured both targets for two yards in the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Wilson and backfield mate Raheem Mostert consistently made inroads against a Jets run defense that had its share of trouble on the road most of the season. Wilson's long gain was a relatively modest 16 yards, so he consistently garnered productive gains in support of rookie starting quarterback Skylar Thompson. Wilson should once again have a key role in next weekend's wild-card road matchup against the Bills as Miami undoubtedly endeavors to keep the ball out of the hands of Josh Allen and his explosive skill-position weapons as much as possible.