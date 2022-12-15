Wilson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bills after being listed as limited in Thursday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Wilson is trending toward being a game-time decision Saturday. If the running back isn't able to face the Bills, however, Raheem Mostert would be in line to be Miami's clear lead back in Week 15, with Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin in reserve.