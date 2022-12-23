Wilson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

That Wilson was able to practice all week, albeit in a limited fashion, suggests that the running back has a chance to return to action this weekend after being inactive this past Saturday against the Bills. If that happens, Wilson would be in line to reclaim his role in a Miami backfield that was led effectively by Raheem Mostert (17 carries for 136 yards) in Week 15, a context that would make Wilson a hit-or-miss fantasy option versus Green Bay.