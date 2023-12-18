Wilson rushed two times for five yards during Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets. He also secured one of two targets for one yard.

Wilson continues to handle a clear depth role with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane both healthy. It's difficult to imagine a path for Wilson to handle a relevant workload without at least one of the starters ahead of him missing time, meaning he remains off the fantasy radar heading into a key Week 16 matchup against Dallas.