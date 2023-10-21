Wilson (ribs/finger) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
As a result, the veteran is now slated to make his 2023 season debut. The emergence of Chris Brooks (ankle) and De'Von Achane (knee) likely would have relegated Wilson to a bit of an afterthought in the Dolphins backfield after registering 4.7 yards per carry across 84 carries last season, but with the two rookies on injured reserve, Wilson could serve as an immediate complement to nominal starter Raheem Mostert right from the get-go.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jeff Wilson: Three straight FPs but still on IR•
-
Dolphins' Jeff Wilson: Opens week with full practice•
-
Dolphins' Jeff Wilson: Not ready for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jeff Wilson: Doubtful for Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Jeff Wilson: Team still mulling decision•
-
Dolphins' Jeff Wilson: Remains limited in practice•