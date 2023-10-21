Wilson (ribs/finger) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

As a result, the veteran is now slated to make his 2023 season debut. The emergence of Chris Brooks (ankle) and De'Von Achane (knee) likely would have relegated Wilson to a bit of an afterthought in the Dolphins backfield after registering 4.7 yards per carry across 84 carries last season, but with the two rookies on injured reserve, Wilson could serve as an immediate complement to nominal starter Raheem Mostert right from the get-go.