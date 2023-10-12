Wilson (ribs/finger) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Practicing for the second time in the regular season after being designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Wilson once again had his reps capped. The Dolphins may want to see if Wilson can practice fully Friday before activating him from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, but offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday that the running back looks ready to play this weekend, according to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. If cleared to make his season debut Week 6, Wilson could immediately step in as the Dolphins' No. 2 back behind starter Raheem Mostert after standout rookie De'Von Achane (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.