Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that he "wouldn't be surprised" if Wilson (abdomen), who the Dolphins placed on IR, is able to return this season, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson will be eligible to return from IR after missing at least a requisite four games, but McDaniel's hesitancy to guarantee an expected return date could hint at a longer recovery for the veteran running back. He's dealing with two separate issues, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, injuries to both his midsection and finger. Wilson's absence, however long it may ultimately be, paves the way for Raheem Mostert to achieve workhorse volume, unless the Dolphins opt to limit his touch totals to preserve his health. Salvon Ahmed (neck) is expected to resume practicing soon while De'Von Achane (shoulder) appears more up-in-the-air for Week 1, and Chris Brooks is the only other running back on the team's active roster.