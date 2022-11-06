Wilson rushed nine times for 51 yards and brought in all three targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 35-32 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Making his Dolphins debut after being acquired at the trade deadline Tuesday, Wilson made an immediate impact and notably matched incumbent back Raheem Mostert's carry total. Wilson also made his mark as a receiver with a critical 10-yard touchdown grab with 6:02 remaining, making it a very productive start to his Miami tenure. Wilson could be in line for an even bigger workload in a Week 10 home matchup against the Browns with another week of acclimation to a Mike McDaniel playbook he's already very familiar with.