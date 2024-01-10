Wilson rushed nine times for 45 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Buffalo.
Wilson worked as the No. 2 man behind De'Von Achane (toe) with Raheem Mostert (knee) sidelined Sunday. He was efficient in limited action, though not to the extent that Mostert and Achane have proven this season, and the Dolphins appear optimistic that both top tailbacks will be available for Saturday's wild-card game in Kansas City. Mostert's availability looks the most up-in-the-air, but if either he or Achane miss time, Wilson will again stand to take on a larger role. Across 10 regular-season appearances, Wilson accrued 188 rushing yards on 41 attempts (4.6 YPC), plus 14 catches for 85 yards on 17 targets.
