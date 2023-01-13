Wilson is set to lead Miami's backfield in Sunday's playoff game against the Bills, as Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reports that Raheem Mostert (thumb) has been ruled out.

Wilson should see the bulk of carries in Mostert's absence, and Miami will likely try to lean on its running game with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson under center. Salvon Ahmed will back up Wilson, who mustered 52 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 14 touches against the Texans when Mostert sat out in Week 12.