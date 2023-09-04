Wilson (knee) should be ready to return from the injured list Week 5 according to his agent agent Drew Rosenhaus, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Mike McDaniel was vague about Wilson's expected return timetable after the running back's initial placement on IR, but it looks like he may only miss four games after all. Wilson is dealing with injuries to his midsection and finger, the details of which have yet to be disclosed in full. With Wilson out a minimum of four games, Raheem Mostert looks set to begin the 2023 campaign as Miami's clear lead back. Rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane (shoulder) will resume practicing Monday, so he could handle the No. 2 if cleared for Week 1.