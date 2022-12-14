Wilson (hip) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After having been listed as a non-participant on both of the Dolphins' first two practice reports of Week 15, Wilson looks to be trending toward sitting out Saturday's game against the Bills. More clarity on his status will come following the release of Thursday's practice report, but if Wilson isn't able to face Buffalo, Raheem Mostert would have the lead-back role to himself.
