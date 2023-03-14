The Dolphins re-signed Wilson to a two-year contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With the team also retaining Raheem Mostert, Miami now brings back its core backfield duo from the second half of the 2022 season. After the 49ers dealt Wilson to South Beach at the trade deadline last November, he racked up 96 touches for 486 yards from scrimmage and four TDs from Weeks 9-18, while Mostert racked up a 98-544-3 line in the same span. Expect a similar breakdown for the pair in the coming campaign.