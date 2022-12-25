Wilson (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Wilson, who was able to practice this past week in a limited fashion, is thus in line to rejoin the mix after a one-game absence. In his return to action Sunday, Wilson will look to reclaim in a role in a Miami backfield that was led effectively by Raheem Mostert (17 carries for 136 yards) in the team's Week 15 loss to the Bills, a potential timeshare context that makes Wilson a speculative fantasy lineup option versus Green Bay.