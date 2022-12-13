Wilson (hip) was listed as a non-participant Tuesday on the Dolphins' first Week 15 injury report, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Tuesday's report was merely an estimate since the Dolphins didn't take the field for practice, but Wilson wouldn't have been available to take part in drills had the team held a session. The running back will have two more chances to get in some practice reps before the Dolphins return to action Saturday at Buffalo, though at this stage of the week, Wilson looks questionable to play, at best. If Wilson is sidelined for the Week 15 contest, Raheem Mostert would take on a more pronounced role as Miami's lead back, while one of Salvon Ahmed or Myles Gaskin could have a role as a secondary option out of the backfield.