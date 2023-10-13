The Dolphins have yet to decide whether Wilson (ribs/finger) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wilson was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, but he was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday. Miami may wait to see how he looks in Friday's practice before deciding whether to activate the running back. If Wilson ultimately plays, he would likely cede the majority of backfield touches to Raheem Mostert while splitting the remaining workload with Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed in De'Von Achane's (knee) absence.