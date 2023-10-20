Wilson (ribs/finger) was a full participant for a third consecutive practice Friday.

Wilson practiced without limitations this week, and the Dolphins opened up a spot on their 53-man roster by moving fellow running back Chris Brooks (ankle) to injured reserve Friday, so all signs point to the former coming off injured reserve to suit up Sunday against the Eagles. Once he's officially activated, Wilson will likely leapfrog Salvon Ahmed as the primary backup to Raheem Mostert, at least until productive rookie De'Von Achane (knee) returns from his own IR stint.