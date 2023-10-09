Wilson (ribs) is expected to have his practice window opened this week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wilson looks on track to have his 21-day practice window activated this week, which would give him a chance to retake the field as early as Sunday's matchup against the Panthers. The veteran running back has missed the first five weeks of the season due to midsection and finger injuries suffered in the preseason. Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane have performed excellently to begin the 2023 campaign, so it's possible Wilson is relegated to a depth role when he returns to action.