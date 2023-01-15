Wilson rushed 10 times for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round. He also caught one of four targets for 13 yards.

Wilson started with Raheem Mostert (thumb) sidelined and made it a one-score game with his one-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter. Although it otherwise wasn't a very productive performance from Wilson, he made a good impact upon joining the Dolphins midway through this season, rushing 84 times for 392 yards (4.7 per carry) and three touchdowns in eight games. He also caught 12 of 24 targets for 94 yards and another score. With Wilson being an unrestricted free agent this offseason, it'll be interesting to see whether his familiarity with Miami head coach Mike McDaniel will result in the tailback returning to the team.