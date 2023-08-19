Wilson (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest against Houston.

Wilson left last Wednesday's practice early due to an undisclosed issue, and he didn't play in the Dolphins' first preseason game. The veteran back is now being held out of the team's second exhibition contest, though the nature and extent of the issue are unclear. When healthy, Wilson is expected to form a 1-2 punch with Raheem Mostert in Miami's backfield this season, with rookie De'Von Achane providing additional firepower.