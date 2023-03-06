Wilson said Monday he hopes to re-sign with the Dolphins, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wilson signed Drew Rosenhaus as his new representative and said he 'hopes it's very likely' he returns to Miami for the 2023 season. The Dolphins made a mid-season trade with the 49ers last year to acquire Wilson in exchange for a fifth-round pick, and the veteran logged an efficient 4.7 YPC and three touchdowns in eight games with his new team. With Raheem Mostert also a pending free agent, it could make sense for Miami to bring back one or both of the veteran backs, both of whom are extensively familiar with coach Mike McDaniel's scheme.