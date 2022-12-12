Wilson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Wilson was ruled out at halftime after getting hurt in the second quarter. Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed are the two remaining healthy options for the Dolphins at running back. Wilson's next chance to play will come against the Bills in Week 15.
