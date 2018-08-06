Dolphins' Jeremy Langford: Lands contract with Miami
Langford is signing a contract with the Dolphins, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Langford has spent time on both of the Ravens' and Jets' practice squads since his fall from grace in Chicago, but he still hasn't seen a regular-season snap since his final game with the Bears in 2016. Now in Miami, Langford reunites with head coach Adam Gase, who was his offensive coordinator in the Windy City during Langford's rookie year in 2015. The Michigan State product will compete with the Dolphins' other depth-caliber tailbacks for the No. 4 gig behind Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore and Kalen Ballage, though Langford could have a leg up given the team's lack of a receiving specialist in the backfield. Langford, who converted from a receiver to running back in college, has averaged 10.2 yards on his 41 career receptions as a pro.
