Dolphins' Jermaine Eluemunor: Inks deal with Miami
Eluemunor signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Eluemunor started for New England at right tackle down the stretch of the 2020 season and will look to make an impact elsewhere within the division.
