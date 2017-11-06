Dolphins' Jermon Bushrod: Active against Raiders
Bushrod (hand) is active for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.
Bushrod has been a full participant in practice, so his questionable designation coming into Sunday was likely precautionary. He will start at right guard and try to provide some push for Miami's 31st-ranked rushing offense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jermon Bushrod: Questionable to play•
-
Bears OT Jermon Bushrod ruled out for Week 4 with concussion•
-
Bears OT Jermon Bushrod suffers concussion Week 3•
-
Bears relatively healthy heading into Week 7 against Miami•
-
Bears LT Jermon Bushrod upgraded to full participant in practice•
-
Bears OT Jermon Bushrod returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...