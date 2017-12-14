Bushrod (foot) wasn't able to practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

It's starting to look like Jesse Davis may get another start at right guard this week as Bushrod has been slow to recover from the foot ailment. With the success the Dolphins had on the ground Monday versus New England, the team may not be anxious to make any changes along the offensive line even if Bushrod were healthy enough to play.