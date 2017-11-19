Dolphins' Jermon Bushrod: Hurts foot Sunday
Bushrod injured his foot Sunday against the Buccaneers and is questionable to return.
If Bushrod is unable to make it back into the game, expect Jake Brendel to slot in at left guard.
