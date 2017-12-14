Bushrod (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It's starting to look like Jesse Davis may get another start at right guard Week 15 against the Bills, as Bushrod has been slow to recover from the foot issue. With the success the Dolphins had on the ground in Monday's upset win over the Patriots, the team may not be anxious to make any changes along the offensive line even if Bushrod is healthy enough to play.