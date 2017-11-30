Bushrod (foot) was unable to practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Bushrod missed the game Sunday versus New England due to the same ailment and would seem to be questionable at best to play this week versus Denver. If Bushrod is unable to start then Miami would once again have to go with a patched up OL in order to stop Von Miller and the Broncos pass rush.

