Dolphins' Jermon Bushrod: Misses practice Wednesday
Bushrod (foot) wasn't able to practice Wednesday, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins web site reports.
Bushrod had to leave the game early Sunday due to the injury. If Bushrod is unable to play this week it's likely that Jesse Davis will play right guard and Sam Young will lineup at right tackle versus the Patriots.
