Dolphins' Jermon Bushrod: Moved to IR
Bushrod (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
The veteran lineman has been dealing with the foot injury for more than a month and has made limited progress in his recovery, so the Dolphins decided to shutter him for the remainder of 2017. Bushrod's absence likely locks in Jesse Davis as the team's starting right guard for the final two games.
