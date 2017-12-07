Bushrod (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins are hoping that Bushrod could return to the starting lineup this week. If Bushrod is unable to practice Friday or Saturday then those hopes are just wishful thinking and the team will once again have to go with a makeshift offensive line.

