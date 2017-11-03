Dolphins' Jermon Bushrod: Questionable to play
Bushrod (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Bushrod was a full participant in practice all week, so we expect him to ultimately be given the green light to play.
