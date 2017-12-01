Dolphins' Jermon Bushrod: Ruled out for Week 12
Bushrod (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
With Bushrod due to miss his second straight game, it's expected that Jesse Davis will cover Bushrod's usual spot at right guard, while reserve lineman Sam Young takes over at right tackle for Davis.
