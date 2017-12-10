Bushrod (foot) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Patriots, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Bushrod wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week, making it an easy decision for the Dolphins to hold him out. It's expected that Jesse Davis will pick up another start at right guard in Bushrod's stead.

