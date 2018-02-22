Dolphins' Jermon Bushrod: Undergoes arm surgery
Bushrod underwent surgery in January to repair his right arm but expects to be back to full strength for the start of Organized Team Activities in April, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Bushrod was sidelined for the Dolphins' final six games last season due to a foot injury, but it appears that's no longer an issue for the 33-year-old. Instead, his focus has shifted to rehabbing the arm, though he doesn't view it as a concern heading into offseason workouts. It remains uncertain if Bushrod will attend OTAs with the Dolphins or another team, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent March 14 and may not be re-signed by Miami after Jesse Davis filled in admirably at right guard in the second half of the season to solidify a starting spot in 2018. If Bushrod expresses no interest in returning to the Dolphins in a backup role or attracts little attention from other teams, he acknowledged that retirement is a possibility.
