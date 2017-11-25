Bushrod (foot) won't play Sunday in New England, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Bushrod left the game early versus Tampa Bay last Sunday due to the foot injury and it hasn't healed sufficiently in order for him to be able to play versus the Patriots this week. The Dolphins will shuffle the OL with Jesse Davis playing right guard and Sam Young starting at right tackle.

