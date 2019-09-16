Baker made 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Cowboys.

Baker played 69 of 70 defensive snaps and led the squad in tackles. The Dolphins kept Baker in despite the blowout nature of each of the first two weeks, and he now has 21 tackles in that stretch. That makes him a respectable IDP asset, especially if he can get to the quarterback occasionally.

