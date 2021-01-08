Baker had 112 tackles (70 solo), seven sacks, three defended passes and two forced fumbles through 16 games with the Dolphins in 2020.

Baker once again performed to a high level in IDP fantasy formats, making up for a slight downtick in stops (126 tackles in 2019) with more consistent sack numbers. The 24-year-old played a slightly more specialized role in Miami's linebacker corps in 2020 than he did last season, as exemplified by his defensive snap count decreasing by 225, but his improved efficiency served to effectively supplement his numbers. Baker is set to return to a starting role in 2021, when he'll play out the final year of his rookie contract.