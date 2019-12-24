Play

Baker recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) and one defended pass during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Bengals.

Baker has now notched 12 tackles in two consecutive contests. The second-year pro has already recorded a career-high 118 tackles (71 solo) through 15 games. He'll look to add to that total during Week 17's divisional tilt against the Patriots.

